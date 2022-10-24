Morgan Stanley Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $77.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.73.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

