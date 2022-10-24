Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.