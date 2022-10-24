The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $38.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GO. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,643 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

