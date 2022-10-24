Morgan Stanley Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $115.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of DTE opened at $106.79 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

