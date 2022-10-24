Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.20.
Landstar System Price Performance
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.99 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System
In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
