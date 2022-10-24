MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.80.
MarketAxess Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $237.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.29.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
