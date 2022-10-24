ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

