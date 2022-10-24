Morgan Stanley Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $12.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.