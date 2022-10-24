SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,432,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 470,129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 522.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 442,164 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

