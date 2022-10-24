Encore Wire (WIRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.