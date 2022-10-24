Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.97 on Monday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Xerox by 24.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 60.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xerox by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

