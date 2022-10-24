Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $449.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

