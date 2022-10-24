Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

