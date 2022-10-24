Moody’s (MCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY22 guidance at $9.20-9.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm's revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody's to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $237.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.36.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

