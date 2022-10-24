Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 47,974 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,937,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,818.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $16,907.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98.

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96.

Usio Stock Up 6.1 %

USIO opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.