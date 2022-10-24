Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $114,420.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00.

AMKR opened at $19.07 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

