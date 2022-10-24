Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $201,240.84 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.99 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of -0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,740,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,172,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

