Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $201,240.84 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.99 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of -0.34.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
