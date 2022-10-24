SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $229,398.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Lloyd Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 5,601 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $476,757.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94.

On Friday, July 29th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96.

SSB stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

