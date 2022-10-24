Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $241,387.60 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 9,007 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $241,387.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 2 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47.20.

On Friday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 8,127 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $187,571.16.

On Monday, September 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $518.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.