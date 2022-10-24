Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $62.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNW. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.9 %
PNW opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.
Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital
In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
