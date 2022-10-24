Morgan Stanley Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $24.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

PPL Stock Up 2.0 %

PPL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,259,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after buying an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PPL by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

