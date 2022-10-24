Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Robert Half International Trading Down 10.1 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

