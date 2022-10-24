Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,358.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168 shares of company stock worth $53,888. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

