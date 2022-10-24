BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $46.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

