Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,235,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

