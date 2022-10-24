KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $410.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $287.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in KLA by 29.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in KLA by 80.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

