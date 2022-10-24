Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €186.35 and a 200 day moving average of €185.19.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

