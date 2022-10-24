adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

adidas Trading Down 9.5 %

FRA ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €138.30 and its 200-day moving average is €164.51. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

