Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €138.30 and a 200-day moving average of €164.51. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.