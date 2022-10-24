Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $55.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.12 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

