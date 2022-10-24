Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $355.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.93.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.58.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

