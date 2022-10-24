Morgan Stanley Trims Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $144.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.56.

SRE opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

