Bank of America Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $64.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $38.07 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,690,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

