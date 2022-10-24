Cowen Cuts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $75.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

TSM stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

