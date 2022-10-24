JMP Securities Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $4.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 146,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.