O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

