StockNews.com Lowers Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE opened at 24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of 26.00. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The firm had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 275.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

