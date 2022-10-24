KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KB opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
