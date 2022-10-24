KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in KB Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 912,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

