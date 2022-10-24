Vertiv (VRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $12.95 on Monday. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 320.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

