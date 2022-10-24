Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.96.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.80 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.