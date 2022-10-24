Wells Fargo & Company Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.96.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.54. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

