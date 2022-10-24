Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.