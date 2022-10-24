Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,252,807.60 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 101,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,252,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,632,065.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 128,596 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,505.24.

On Friday, October 14th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $2,054,499.92.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

