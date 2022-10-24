Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,510,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,135,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,132,600.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

