Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases $1,256,000.00 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 40.5% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.