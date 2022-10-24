ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $991,071.38 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $991,071.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,506,501 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,613.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

