Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $881,495.25 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

A stock opened at $127.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

