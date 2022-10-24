NCR (NCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Performance

NCR opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of NCR

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,583,000 after buying an additional 373,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,970,000 after buying an additional 228,710 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 283,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 113,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.