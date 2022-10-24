NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. NextGen Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $0.92-0.98 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

