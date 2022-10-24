EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EQT by 526.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

